The University of Hawaii baseball team opened its 2023 season with an 8-3 loss to Wright State on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Offensively, Hawaii was held to just seven hits as a team, with three of them coming from leadoff hitter Jordan Donahue.

Harry Gustin got the opening night start for Hawaii and took the loss after allowing five hits, four runs and two walks with a strikeout in 68 pitches, lasting 3.2 innings.

For Wright State, Jake Shirk got the win with six shutout innings, holding the ‘Bows to just two hits and a walk on six strikeouts.

The Raiders amassed eight hits as a team, led by Julian Greenwell’s two-run home run off Gustin in the first inning that seemed to set the tone for the night, while Andrew Patrick and Parker Harrison each had two hits.

Hawaii and WSU will play a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 1:05. Arizona transfer Randy Abshier is expected to start for UH in the first game.