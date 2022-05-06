The University of Hawaii baseball team fell to UNLV 11-5 on Friday night.

The Rainbow Warriors fell behind early as starter Cade Halemanu could not get through the first inning, surrendering five runs in 0.2 innings.

After trailing 5-2 after the first frame, the ‘Bows (20-20) tied the contest at 5 in the third inning after hits by Stone Miyao and Jacob Igawa. From there, UNLV took over with six unanswered runs.

Connor Harrison took the loss for Hawaii after surrendering the lead in relief. For UNLV, starter Josh Ibarra improved to 6-1 for the weekend after giving up three runs in five innings.

Miayo led UH’s offensive efforts with a 3-for-4 performance with three RBI, including two doubles.

The Rainbow Warriors and Rebels resume their series at 10:05 a.m. HST on Saturday.