The University of Hawaii baseball team fell 13-8 to Connecticut on Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii falls to 7-5, while UConn improves to 7-4.

After winning the series opener on Friday night, Hawaii took a 7-2 lead in the fourth inning on RBI singles from Ben Zeigler-Namoa and Kyson Donahue. The four-run lead was short-lived, as Paul Tammaro hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to cut UConn’s deficit in half.

The Huskies then took an 8-7 lead after tacking on three runs in the seventh inning. UConn then added five runs in the top of the ninth to gain more separation.

Hawaii starter Randy Abshier III received a no decision after allowing three runs with five hits, three walks and four strikeouts in two innings, while reliever Tai Atkins received the loss after being held responsible for the go-ahead runs.

Seven Huskies had multiple hits, while every player in the starting nine had at least one. As a team, UConn had 20. On the mound, Devin Kirby got the win with 3.1 innings of relief.

The ‘Bows and Huskies will continue their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.