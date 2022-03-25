In its Big West Conference home opener, the University of Hawaii baseball team fell to UC Irvine 6-5 at Les Murakami Stadium on Friday night.

Hawaii fell to 7-13 overall and 1-3 in Big West Conference play, while UC Irvine improved to 14-7 and a perfect 4-0 in conference games.

Ace Cade Halemanu took the mound for the Rainbow Warriors and got a no decision after allowing three earned runs and five walks in four innings pitched. Despite allowing just one run in three innings of work with four strikeouts, Dalton Renne took the loss for Hawaii after surrendering the eventual go-ahead run in the top of the eighth.

In the early going, Hawaii could not replicate the same offensive firepower that helped it beat Long Beach State on Sunday to avoid a road sweep, falling 2-0 midway through the fourth. The ‘Bows eventually tied the game at five in the bottom of the sixth inning but never led throughout the duration of the game. The ‘Bows only scored on a hit once on Cole Cabrera’s RBI two-double in the fourth. The rest of its runs were scored via fielder’s choice.

For UC Irvine, Thomas McCaffrey had a team-high two hits and a game-high three RBI. Meanwhile, Troy Taylor got the win for the Anteaters after pitching the final two frames.

The Rainbow Warriors and Anteaters will continue their three-game series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.