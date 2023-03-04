The University of Hawaii baseball team was routed 12-3 by Nebraska on the second day of the Cambria College Classic on Saturday.

Hawaii falls to 5-4 for the 2023 season, while Nebraska improves to 5-3-1.

UH starter Randy Abshier took the first loss of his college career on Saturday after surrendering five hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. The ‘Bows trailed 10-0 in the seventh inning of the game before they got their first run, a solo home run by Kyson Donahue. Matt Wong also homered for the second game in a row for UH.

Jace Kaminska got the win for the Cornhuskers, tossing six shutout innings with four hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Hawaii closes out its road trip on Sunday with a game against No. 18 Maryland. First pitch is set for 5:30 a.m. HST.