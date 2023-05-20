The University of Hawaii baseball team fell to Cal State Northridge 11-2 on Saturday, dealing a massive blow to the conference title hopes of the ‘Bows.

Hawaii drops to 26-19 overall and 15-11 in Big West Conference play, while CSUN improves to 30-17 and 15-11 in conference games.

After the ‘Bows blanked the Matadors on Friday, CSUN struck back for 13 hits, as six players had multiple hits. Kevin Fitzer had a home run and four RBI to lead the Matadors.

For Hawaii, Randy Abshier took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits in three innings. Offensively, Jacob Igawa had a game-high three hits.

The Rainbow Warriors and Matadors will close out their series on Sunday at 10 a.m. HST with each team going for the series win.