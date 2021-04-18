Hawaii baseball falls to Cal State Bakersfield, loses series

The University of Hawaii baseball team fell to Cal State Bakersfield 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii remained winless in Big West Sunday games for the year as starter Jake Hymel struggled and took the loss for the Rainbow Warriors after giving up four runs, three hits and two walks in two innings.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Cal State Bakersfield starter Roman Angelo surrendered eight hits, four runs and two walks in 3.2 innings before getting relieved in favor of Ethan Skuija, who completely shut the door on the Rainbow Warriors, giving up just two hits and no walks with eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings to earn the win.

Scotty Scott and Dustin Demeter had two hits and an RBI each for UH, while true freshman Jared Quandt had two hits, a run and a triple.

After splitting a doubleheader with the Roadrunners on Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors were going for the four-game series split heading into Sunday. Instead, Cal State Bakersfield takes the series and improves to 11-8 overall and 8-4 in Big West Conference play. Hawaii, meanwhile, is 16-14 overall and 8-12 in conference games after its series against CSUB.

The Rainbow Warriors will remain home for a four-game home series against UC Davis, which begins on Friday at 3 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.