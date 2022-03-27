Due to an eventful seventh inning that saw University of Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill get ejected, the Rainbow Warriors fell 7-1 to UC Irvine at Les Murakami Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii, which evened the series on Saturday night, dropped to 8-14 overall and 2-4 in Big West Conference play, losing the series to the Anteaters (15-8, 5-1).

Cory Ronan got the start for Hawaii and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, lowering his season ERA to 0.77.

Hawaii took an early 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Kyson Donahue in the bottom of the second inning. Kamehameha alum Li’i Pontes relieved Ronan and held UH’s lead through six with 4.1 innings in which he allowed just two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

After Hawaii headed into the seventh inning with a 1-0 lead, the Anteaters broke the game open with a six-run inning in the top of the frame, which was highlighted by a squeeze play at the plate that led to UH coach Rich Hill’s ejection. The rest of the game was played under double protest due to UH objecting the call, as well as Hill’s inability to make a pitching change due to his ejection.

T7 | UCI 6 UH 1



A lot happened that half inning. In short.



– UCI scores 6 runs.

– Coach Hill is ejected.

– Game is under protest. — Hawaii Baseball (@HawaiiBaseball) March 28, 2022

#HawaiiBSB coach Rich Hill gets ejected arguing a squeeze play at home that gave UC Irvine a 4-1 lead in the top of the seventh. His first career ejection at home after getting ejected during a Long Beach State game last week. pic.twitter.com/zcq6InoeHW — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 28, 2022

Cameron Hagan took the loss for Hawaii after surrendering the winning runs in the sixth inning, while UCI’s Tanner Brooks earned the win after holding the ‘Bows scoreless in the seventh.

The Rainbow Warriors will head back on the road to face UC Santa Barbara for a three-game conference series, which begins on Friday at 2:30 p.m. HST.