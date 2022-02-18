Hawaii baseball falls in season opener to Washington State

In what was the first official game of the Rich Hill era, the University of Hawaii baseball team was edged 5-4 by Washington State on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hill is now 0-1 as UH’s head coach.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Washington State starter Grant Taylor lasted just 1.2 innings, throwing 69 pitches on six walks, three hits, two runs and three strikeouts.

Hawaii got on the board in the bottom of the first inning on a Stone Miyao sacrifice fly that scored Scotty Scott. The Rainbow Warriors extended their lead to 3-0 on a walk and a wild pitch from Taylor, scoring Dallas J Duarte and Naighel Ali’i Calderon.

The Cougars tied the game at 3 in the top of the fourth on a home run by Bryce Matthews.

UH starter Cade Halemanu showed why he’s on the radar of MLB scouts on Friday, flashing a fastball in the mid-90’s. But the righty from Pearl City lasted just four innings, allowing five hits and three runs with three walks and five strikeouts.

With the game tied at 4 in the top of the eighth, the Cougars took a 5-4 lead on Jake Meyer’s home run to right center field.

Despite getting runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth, the Rainbow Warriors could not capitalize as Conor Barison notched the three-out save for the Cougars.

Harry Gustin took the loss for Hawaii after surrendering the winning run.

Offensively, Cole Cabrera had a team-high three hits for Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors and Cougars will continue their four-game series on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.