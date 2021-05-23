Hawaii baseball falls in home finale to UC San Diego

In its final home game of the season, the University of Hawaii baseball team fell 3-2 to UC San Diego on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Tritons rallied late to steal the victory, while the ‘Bows had the tying run at third base in the bottom of the ninth inning but couldn’t capitalize.

Redshirt senior Logan Pouelsen got the starting nod for Hawaii and threw six shutout innings, giving up six hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Tyler Dyball took the mound to start the seventh inning and relinquished a 1-0 lead after giving up a two-run home run to Tate Soderstrom.

UCSD extended its lead to 3-1 in the eighth inning on Logan White Jr.’s single to score Jackson Kritsch. Hawaii answered in the bottom of the frame on Adam Fogel’s single to score Matt Campos.

The Rainbow Warriors (24-22, 16-20 Big West Conference) gave themselves an opportunity to split the series after splitting Saturday’s doubleheader, but ended up losing the series to UCSD (21-27, 18-18) after they were unable to score the tying run in the ninth inning.

Anthony Lucchetti, Blake Baumgartner and Jackson Kritsch each had three hits for UC San Diego. For Hawaii, Kole Kaler had three of the team’s seven hits.

The ‘Bows have now lost seven of their last eight contests.

Hawaii will close its 2021 season with a four-game road series at Cal Poly, which begins on Friday at 2 p.m. HST.