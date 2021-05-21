Hawaii baseball falls in final home series opener to UC San Diego

The University of Hawaii baseball team fell to UC San Diego 6-2 on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Approximately 300 friends and family of the BaseBows were in the stands in what was the first time fans were permitted to attend UH games in the 2020-2021 sports season.

Errors doomed the Rainbow Warriors (23-20, 15-18 Big West Conference) once again, as the team committed three of them. In what’s likely to be his final start in a UH uniform ahead of July’s MLB Draft, Aaron Davenport took the loss after surrendering five runs (four earned), four walks and four hits in 5.2 innings with six strikeouts.

Cameron Leonard earned the win for UCSD (19-26, 16-17) after tossing seven shutout seven innings, surrendering three hits and one walk despite striking out just one ‘Bow.

Aaron Kim led UCSD’s offensive efforts with a 4-for-4 day at the plate with two runs, an RBI and a double. For UH, Tyler Murray and Stone Miyao each had two hits, a double and a run.

The Rainbow Warriors and Tritons continue their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, with Game 1 starting at 1:05 p.m.