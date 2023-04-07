For the second straight night, the University of Hawaii baseball team was edged 3-2 by Cal State Bakersfield at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii falls to 13-12 overall and 3-5 in Big West games, while Cal State Bakersfield improves to 12-16 overall and 3-8 in conference play.

Unlike Thursday’s game in which Hawaii never led, the Rainbow Warriors had a late lead over the Roadrunners but couldn’t quite hold on as CSUB scored two runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead and hold the ‘Bows scoreless in the bottom half.

Randy Abshier got the start for Hawaii and went 4.2 innings, striking out seven while giving up three hits, a run and two walks and appeared in line for the win. Freshman Harrison Bodendorf followed with four innings of relief but was pulled with two outs in the ninth, yielding to closer Connor Harrison, who surrendered the winning run on a James Bell single.

Gabe Ulloa pitched the final two innings for the Roadrunners to earn the victory.

The ‘Bows and Roadrunners close out their series on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.