San Diego State pulled away from the University of Hawaii baseball team late on Friday evening to hand the Rainbow Warriors a 7-1 loss.

Hawaii’s bats went quiet again, mustering just one run on six hits as a team. Dallas J Duarte and Matt Wong each had two hits to lead the ‘Bows.

After a series split against Washington State on opening week, Hawaii falls to 2-3 for the 2022 season.

Cade Halemanu got the start and took the loss for the Rainbow Warriors after surrendering six hits, one walk and four earned runs in five innings with seven strikeouts.

TJ Fondtain got the win for SDSU after tossing six innings with no walks, only allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven. Ricky Tibbett got the save after pitching the remaining three innings for the Aztecs (2-3).

Hawaii continues play at the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego with a game against UNLV on Saturday. First pitch against the Rebels is set for 11 a.m.