Hawaii baseball falls 3-1 to North Dakota State

Riding the high of a sweep over UH-Hilo last weekend, the University of Hawaii baseball team fell 3-1 to North Dakota State in its first game of the 2020 season against a Division I opponent on Friday night.
The Bison (1-0) scored a run in each of the final three innings to come out on top. Hawaii starter Logan Pouelsen was stuck with the no decision, allowing one earned run on three hits and eight strikeouts with no walks in 6.1 innings pitched.
Pouelsen allowed a double to start the seventh inning with a 1-0 lead before yielding to Jeremy Wu-Yelland, who allowed the tying run to cross on a passed ball.
Wu-Yelland surrendered the lead on Peter Brookshaw’s single in the top of the eighth. Freshman Tai Atkins then took the mound for UH in relief of Wu-Yelland and did the rest of the pitching for the ‘Bows.
The Rainbow Warriors (2-1) came back in each of its wins over the Division II Vulcans last weekend, but couldn’t summon any more Manoa magic on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
Zach Smith got the win for North Dakota State, tossing three shutout innings in relief to close it out for the Bison. Wu-Yelland got tagged with the loss for UH.
Offensively, Scotty Scott and Alex Baeza led the way for UH with two hits each. Jack Simonsen had a team-high two hits for NDSU.
For Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso, Friday marked the 500th loss of his UH career. He is now 503-500 over nearly two decades at the helm in Manoa.
The ‘Bows and Bison resume their four-game series with a Saturday afternoon tilt. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.