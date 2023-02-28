TheHawai’i baseball team continues its six-game road trip when it joins a field of Big Ten and SEC teams at the Cambria College Classic, Friday through Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Rainbow Warriors will take on a trio of Big Ten opponents, starting Friday with host Minnesota followed by matchups with Nebraska Saturday and No. 18 Maryland on Sunday morning.

CAMBRIA COLLEGE CLASSIC Dates & Times Friday, March 3 – vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m. HT

Saturday, March 4 – vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m. HT

Sunday, March 5 – vs. No. 18 Maryland, 5:30 a.m. HT Teams Hawai’i, No. 18 Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 7 Vanderbilt Location Minneapolis, Minn. — U.S. Bank Stadium Television None Radio ESPN Honolulu Live Stream Big Ten Plus (paid subscription required) — Friday | Saturday | Sunday Live Stats Statbroadcast PDF Notes Hawai’i Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | @Hawaiibsb Promotions N/A

HEAD COACH RICH HILL

At Hawai’i: 32-27, 2nd season

Collegiate Record: 1,111-765-4, 36th season

SERIES VS. MINNESOTA

Overall: 4-2

Last meeting: March 4, 2017 (UH won, 4-0)

Streak: W2

SERIES VS. NEBRASKA

Overall: 15-8

Last meeting: March 7, 2015 (Nebraska won, 4-3)

Streak: L2

SERIES VS. MARYLAND

First Meeting