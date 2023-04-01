A day after squandering the series opener, the University of Hawaii baseball team recovered with a 14-10 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 13-9 overall and 3-2 in Big West Conference play, while the Titans dropped to 13-9 and 6-2 in Big West games ahead of Sunday’s 10 a.m. HST rubber match.

At the plate, Hawaii’s Matt Wong went 4-for-4 and walked twice, reaching base all six times he went up to hit on Saturday, accruing two doubles and three RBI.

In total the ‘Bows had 19 hits to Cal State Fullerton’s 14 in a game that lasted three minutes shy of four hours.

On the mound, the Rainbow Warriors received an admirable effort from freshman Harrison Bodendorf, who got the win with five innings of relief, striking out seven with two walks, six hits and four runs (two earned). For Fullerton, Peyton Jones took the loss after allowing four hits and five runs in two innings of relief.