Despite going scoreless in the first five innings, the University of Hawaii baseball team exploded late en route to a 17-1 drubbing over UC Davis on Sunday afternoon.

After falling to the Aggies on Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 18-18 overall and 11-7 in Big West play, winning its third consecutive conference series.

Hawaii scored four runs in the sixth and eighth innings before erupting for nine in the top of the ninth. The Rainbow Warriors had 19 hits as a team, with eight registering multiple hits, led by Matt Wong and Naighel Calderon, who had three each.

On the mound, Tai Atkins got the win in relief after allowing one run with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

The Rainbow Warriors return home for a three-game series with Cal State Fullerton, which begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.