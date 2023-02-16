After exceeding expectations in Rich Hill’s first season at the helm in 2022, the University of Hawaii baseball team enters 2023 with an expectation to win.

The Rainbow Warriors will aim to do so with an entirely new starting rotation, as Cade Halemanu and Li’i Pontes were selected in the MLB Draft, while Andy Archer graduated.

Weather permitting, Hawaii’s 2023 season will begin on Friday at 6:35 p.m. against Wright State at Les Murakami Stadium. Sophomore Harry Gustin is expected to get the opening night start while the rest of the weekend’s starters have yet to be announced, although Arizona transfer Randy Abshier remains a prime candidate to be a member of the rotation.

Gustin, who was recruited by former Hawaii assistant Mike Brown, pitched in 13 games for UH in 2022, making just one start. The Colorado native allowed 14 runs in 17.1 innings, amassing an ERA of 7.27 while dealing with an injury. The southpaw added 15 pounds to his frame in this offseason, allowing his fastball velocity to currently hover in the low to mid-90s.

Bullpen veterans Cameron Hagan, Dalton Renne, Tai Atkins and Tyler Dyball figure to pitch in high-leverage situations in 2023, while newcomers Zach Losey, Jimmy Urban, Harrison Bodendorf and Alex Giroux are likely to get early looks.

On the diamond, Hawaii returns its starting middle infielders in second baseman Stone Miyao and shortstop Jordan Donahue. Former starting shortstop Kyson Donahue will now start at third, while Aaron Ujimori will take on a utility role after seeing time at second and third base during his ‘Bows career. Five-year starter DallasJ Duarte will man the catcher position, while Maui native and Baldwin alum Ben Ziegler-Namoa is expected to see the bulk of the reps at first base and also remains an option to pitch.

Saint Louis alum Matt Wong will patrol center field after playing right field in 2022. Wong was Hawaii’s starting center fielder in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. He then tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the 2021 season. Newcomers Sean Rimmer and Zach Storbakken were also named by Hill as potential impact players in the team’s lineup.

Wright State will serve as a formidable opening opponent for Hawaii, as the Raiders have made five out of the last seven NCAA Tournaments, including regionals in 2022. They were also the top team in the preseason Horizon League poll.