Hawaii baseball edges Washington State for second straight win

The University of Hawaii baseball team took its second straight game over Washington State in a 4-3 Saturday night thriller.
Cade Smith got the start for Hawaii (7-2) but lasted just 3.1 innings, giving up four walks and hits each before yielding to Buddie Pindel, who himself just lasted one inning. Cade Halemanu got the win for UH, striking out three in two scoreless innings. Carter Loewen got the hold with one scoreless inning, and Jeremy Wu-Yelland got the save with 1.2 perfect innings.
For the first time in his career, Scotty Scott did not get the start and hit leadoff due to rest. Tyler Best hit leadoff instead and went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Kole Kaler added two hits and two RBIs for the ‘Bows.
A.J. Block did all the pitching for Washington State (2-5), striking out 10 while allowing nine hits in a losing effort. He threw 123 pitches over his eight innings of work.
The ‘Bows and Cougars conclude their series at Les Murakami Stadium on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.