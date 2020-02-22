Hawaii baseball edges Washington State, 4-2

The University of Hawaii baseball team took game two of its series against Washington State, 4-2, on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
Aaron Davenport got the win for the ‘Bows (6-2), keeping the Wazzu (2-4) bats at bay by allowing two runs in 7.1 innings pitched, scattering 10 hits while striking out three. Freshman Vince Reilly picked up the save for the ‘Bows and has yet to allow an earned run this season.
Ethan Ross got tagged with the loss for Washington State, allowing four runs in three innings.
For the second straight night, nobody in the UH lineup got more than one hit.
The ‘Bows and Cougars resume their series on Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. HST.