Behind a stellar pitching performance and clutch hitting when it was needed most, the University of Hawaii baseball team edged early conference leader UC San Diego 1-0 on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 15-12 overall and 5-5 in Big West Conference play, while UCSD dropped to 21-11 overall and 10-3, slipping into a tie with Cal State Fullerton atop the Big West Conference standings.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Catcher DallasJ Duarte’s double on an 0-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning brought home Jared Quandt, scoring the game’s lone run.

Hawaii Friday night starter Harry Gustin lasted 5.2 innings, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. After Alex Giroux tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, freshman Harrison Bodendorf got the win with two perfect innings in which he struck out three.

For UCSD, Matt Halbach was the only player with multiple hits. On the mound, Michael Mitchell pitched five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, while Ryan Forucci took the loss in his three innings of relief after surrendering the winning run.

The ‘Bows and Tritons resume their series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.