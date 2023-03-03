The University of Hawaii baseball team edged host Minnesota 3-2 on the opening night of the Cambria College Classic on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

Hawaii improved to 5-3 for the 2023 season, while Minnesota dropped to 0-9.

Cleanup hitter Matt Wong set the tone early for Hawaii, hitting a 2-run home run in the top of the first inning. In the seventh inning, Jared Quandt drove in UH’s third run on his second hit of the day, upping his batting average to .550 for the season. Meanwhile, Ben Ziegler-Namoa was the second player for UH to have multiple hits, upping his batting average to .409 for the year.

On the mound, Harry Gustin became the first starter to go at least five innings and earn the win, scattering six hits, one walk and one run on four strikeouts in five frames. In relief of Gustin, Alex Giroux got the hold with four strikeouts and a walk with one hit in 3.2 innings. Connor Harrison recorded the final out for Hawaii to notch the save, stranding the tying run at second.

For Minnesota, Tucker Novotny got the loss after allowing two runs on six hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

Hawaii resumes play at the Cambria College Classic with a game against Nebraska at 11 a.m. HST.