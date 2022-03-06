In what was by far the most competitive game of the series, the University of Hawaii baseball team was edged 2-1 by Vanderbilt on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors fell to 4-8, while Vanderbilt improved to 10-2 after sweeping the four-game series.

After being scratched from Friday’s start due to a blister on his right middle finger, Cade Halemanu took the mound for Hawaii and turned in his best outing of the year, allowing just one hit and four walks to go with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Halemanu yielded to freshman Harry Gustin with the ‘Bows holding on to a 1-0 lead, but that lead evaporated on a two-run opposite field home run by Spencer Jones in the top of the sixth, which proved to be the final runs scored in the game.

Tai Atkins pitched the final three innings for Hawaii, holding Vanderbilt scoreless with three strikeouts, surrendering just one hit.

Offensively, catcher Dallas Duarte led the way for Hawaii with a team-high two hits, both doubles.

Devin Futrell got the win for VU after tossing a scoreless inning of relief, while Thomas Schultz got the save after pitching the eighth and ninth innings.

Next up for Hawaii is a four-game home series against Rutgers, which begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m.