The University of Hawaii baseball team was edged 3-2 at San Diego State on Monday evening.

The Rainbow Warriors drop to 4-3 for the 2023 season after completing play at the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Monday, the Rainbow Warriors were held to just five hits as a team, with Jared Quandt as the only player to have multiple hits. The ‘Bows had a chance to extend the game with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, but were shut down by Kamehameha alum Kelena Sauer, who struck out the side in the ninth inning to notch the save for the Aztecs (2-5).

Harrison Bodendorf got the start for UH, striking out six in his 3.2 innings with two hits, although the freshman southpaw walked four. Connor Harrison got the loss in relief with 3.2 innings of his own in which he gave up four hits and was responsible for the winning runs.

Hawaii will remain on the road and will head to Minnesota for the Cambria College Classic, beginning with host Minnesota at 3 p.m. HST.