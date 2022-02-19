Hawaii baseball edged again by Washington State

The University of Hawaii baseball team was edged again by Washington State, falling to the Cougars 4-2 on Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium

Hawaii drops to 0-2, while the Cougars improve to 2-0.

After dropping the season opener on Friday night, Hawaii could only muster three hits as a team. Matt Wong had two, including a double for the team’s first extra base hit of the season. Scotty Scott had the team’s other hit.

In his first career start for the ‘Bows, Georgia Tech graduate transfer Andy Archer struck out seven in 4.2 innings, surrendering four hits and three walks in the loss despite allowing just two earned runs. .

The Cougars only had seven hits as a team, with seven different players registering one hit each. Jacob McKeon’s RBI double in the top of the eighth inning gave WSU added insurance after the Cougars scored their first three runs in the first five innings.

Cole McMillan got the start and the win for Washington State after going five innings, giving up three hits, two walks and two runs on six strikeouts. Caden Kaelber got the save for the Cougars after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

The Cougars and Rainbow Warriors will continue their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.