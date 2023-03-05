The University of Hawaii baseball team closed out the Cambria College Classic in Minnesota with a 9-3 win over No. 18 Maryland on Sunday.

Hawaii improved to 6-4, while Maryland dropped to 4-7.

After getting routed by Nebraska on Saturday, the ‘Bows were far more competitive on Sunday, pouncing on the Terrapins with 11 hits, led by home runs from Jacob Igawa and Kyson Donahue.

On the mound, leadoff hitter Ben Ziegler-Namoa got the win with 1.2 innings of relief, giving up two hits, two runs, two walks and a strikeout.

Also at the plate, Stone Miyao had a game-high four hits for UH.

For Maryland, Nate Haberthier took the loss after going 5.1 innings, surrendering seven hits, five runs (three earned), one walk and three strikeouts.

Next up for Hawaii is a four-game home series with Connecticut, starting on Friday at 6:35 p.m.