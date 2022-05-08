Another Sunday, another high-scoring series finale for the University of Hawaii baseball team.

After splitting the first two games of their series against UNLV, the Rainbow Warriors topped the Rebels 18-13 on Sunday afternoon to win the rubber match and the series, improving to 22-20 overall for the 2022 season.

It is the fifth Sunday the ‘Bows have scored at least 13 runs in a series finale en route to victory in the 2022 season.

The ‘Bows exploded for 19 hits as a team. Six players had multiple hits, while Jacob Igawa, Matt Wong and Nainoa Cardinez each hit home runs. Cardinez also had a game-high five RBI.

A total of nine pitchers took the mound for UH on Sunday, with Tyler Dyball earning the win in what was just his second appearance of the year, allowing two runs in 1.1 innings pitched. Dalton Renne got the start for the ‘Bows and gave up three runs in 1.2 innings, while Buddie Pindel recorded the final two outs of the game.

For UNLV (32-18), Joey Acosta took the loss after surrendering the lead for good in the eighth inning on a solo shot by Wong that put the ‘Bows up 11-10.

The Rainbow Warriors will return home to resume nonconference play with a three-game series against Cal State Northridge, which starts on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.