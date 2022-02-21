Hawaii baseball earns series split with Washington State after 7-4 win in finale

The University of Hawaii baseball team closed out its season-opening series by salvaging a split against Washington State with a 7-4 victory over the Cougars on Monday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-2 after the first official weekend of the Rich Hill era. After losing two close games to the Cougars, the ‘Bows are at .500 after developing their first winning streak of the season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Monday night, the Rainbow Warriors took advantage of five Washington State errors while committing none as a team. The ‘Bows only mustered four hits but were jolted by Scotty Scott’s savvy baserunning and game-high two runs. Plate discipline was a major key to UH’s success as well, as the team drew seven walks, including two with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning from Aaron Ujimori and Scotty Scott.

‘Bows win second straight to earn season opening series split against Washington State as bullpen delivers, offense continues to manufacture runs in creative ways https://t.co/NUoL7hhZUI @HawaiiBaseball #HawaiiBSB #GoBows 📝 @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/N7hWIWJb2N — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 22, 2022

With the ‘Bows down 2-1 in the top of the fifth and no outs, Dalton Renne entered the game and held the Cougars at bay. Renne got the win after throwing 3.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts in 48 pitches. Connor Harrison got the save for Hawaii after inheriting a three-run lead and recording the final five outs.

For Washington State (2-2), Tyler Hoeft was tagged with the loss after surrendering the lead in the fifth inning on a dropped third strike against Jacob Igawa that scored Scott and Matt Aribal.

Next up for Hawaii is a trip to the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego for three games in tournament play and four games in total, starting with San Diego State on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.