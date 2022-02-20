Hawaii baseball earns first win of Rich Hill era with 6-3 victory over Washington State

Rich Hill earned his first win as the University of Hawaii’s head baseball coach as the Rainbow Warriors defeated Washington State 6-3 at Les Murakami Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After dropping its first two games to the Cougars, Hawaii improves to 1-2 and will go for the series split in Monday’s finale, which begins at 6:35 p.m.

A four-run first inning made the difference offensively for the ‘Bows, which was aided by RBI singles from Aaron Ujimori and Jordan Donahue, who each finished with two runs batted in.

Closer Cameron Hagan served as the opener for UH on Sunday, holding WSU to one run despite allowing four walks and two hits in three innings. Buddie Pindel took over to start the fourth inning and earned the win, allowing just one hit and one walk to go with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

The ‘Bows got an added insurance run on Jacob Igawa’s solo home run, which served as both Igawa’s first hit of the season and UH’s first home run as a team in 2022.

Kamehameha alum Li’i Pontes did the rest of the pitching for the ‘Bows, notching a save after 2.1 innings of work in which he struck out five while allowing three hits.

Washington State starter McKabe Cottrell took the loss after allowing seven hits, two walks and four runs in 3.1 innings pitched.

Bryce Matthews had a team-high three hits for Washington State, including two doubles.