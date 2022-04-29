Due to a lack of timely hitting, disruptive weather and a handful of baserunning gaffes, the University of Hawaii baseball team dropped its series opener 7-0 to Cal State Fullerton on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii drops to 18-19 overall and 11-8 in Big West Conference play, while Cal State Fullerton improves to 17-22 and 10-6 in conference games.

At the 7th inning stretch, 'Bows are down 7-0. Miscues have bitten them along the way, defensively and on the bases.#HawaiiBSB pic.twitter.com/2630Z3kvvP — Spectrum Sports HI (@specsportshi) April 30, 2022

The Rainbow Warriors made multiple errors on the field and on the basepaths, allowing the Titans to win comfortably.

Hawaii starter Cade Halemanu took the loss after battling five-plus innings in the pouring rain, surrendering seven hits, six runs (five earned) and six walks while striking out two.

CSUF starter Tyler Stultz got the win after tossing seven shutout innings in which he have up five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

The Rainbow Warriors and Titans resume their series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m., which will be preceded by a special ‘Legends Night’ celebration in the outfield before the game.