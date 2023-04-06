The University of Hawaii baseball team began its Big West Conference series against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium with a 3-2 loss.

Hawaii drops to 13-11 overall and 3-4 in Big West Conference play, while Cal State Bakersfield improves to 11-17 overall and 2-8 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Harry Gustin lasted 6.1 innings in his start for Hawaii, allowing six hits and three runs with three walks and six strikeouts in taking the loss. Alex Giroux did the rest of the pitching for Hawaii, tossing 2.2 shutout innings in which he allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Ryan Verdugo got the start for Cal State Bakersfield and put himself in line for the win by holding the ‘Bows at bay to the tune of four hits, two walks and five strikeouts in six innings, going 102 pitches. From there, Marcelo Saldana got the save with three no-hit innings, allowing two walks with five strikeouts.



Offensively, Kyson Donahue saw his 15-game hitting streak come to an end for UH.

The Rainbow Warriors and Roadrunners resume their three-game series on Friday at 6:35 p.m.