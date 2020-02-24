Hawaii baseball drops series finale to Washington State

Los Angeles, Calif.- For the second consecutive year, the University of Hawai'i swim and dive team picked up MPSF championships for both the men's and women's team on the fourth and final day of action.

The championship for the women marks the program's fourth consecutive title dating back to 2017, while it's back-to-back titles for the men's team. The women finished with a final score of 726 more than 20 points ahead of UC Santa Barbara at No. 2 while the men carried an 80 point lead into the night and finished with 895.50 points, compared to 729 by BYU at the No. 2 spot.

In all, UH collected 22 championships, including 17 in singles competition and five in relays. The women's side captured 11 individual titles, compared to the men's six.

The UH brand will continue to sit atop the MPSF record books as the women have been crowned champions five times since joining the conference, and now the men have two to their name, adding to the legacy of the program.

Swimming An eventful day as UH captured nine titles on the fourth and final day of the MPSF Championships. The Rainbow Wahine dominated as they snagged a combined.

Senior Phoebe Hines claimed gold for the third consecutive year as she clocked in at 16:13.43 in the 1650 free event for her second individual title. She later capped off the event by joining juniors Lucia Lassman and Anna Kotonen, along with freshman Anna Friedrich for a victory in the 400 free relay.

Junior Karolina Hajkova picked up her second title in the 200 back, touching the wall 1:55.51. Hajkova was one of few athletes who swept the 100 and 200 of any event.

Another championship went to Kionna Clayton as she won the 200 breast, breaking the MPSF record in the process at 2:11.59.

On the men's side, just like he did on day three, 'aukai Lileikis had his name show up in bright lights as he laid claim to the 100 free title at 43.48. Lileikis became the only member of the men's team to win multiple single events at the championships.

Two seniors stepped up as Kane Follows and David Springhetti were first-time winners this year in their selected events. Follows notched a win in the 200 back, while Springhetti won his first-career MPSF crown in the 200 breast, touching the wall at 1:56.10, notching a new career-best.

Rounding it all out was sophomore Talon Lindquist as he also won his first-career MPSF championship in the 200 fly with a time of 1:46.24.

Diving After watching sophomore Daphe Wils dominate and shatter MPSF Championships records in the one-meter and three-meter, it was junior Victoria Moretti's day as she claimed the gold in the platform dive.

Moretti repeated as the platform champion from a year ago and finished with a score of 239.10. Joining Moretti in the top five was junior Ivy Davis at No. 5 with a score of 230.40.

On the men's side, senior Lucas Cooperman claimed the top spot for UH finishing at No. 3 overall with a mark of 334.20. Joining Cooperman in the top five was sophomore upstart Octavio Lucero at No. 5 with a score of 305.30. In total, four UH divers finished in the top to help the overall team score as sophomore Max Burman finished at No. 7, and senior Grant Newcombe claimed the No. 10 spot.

Women's Total First Place Finishes• 500 Free (4:43.39)- Phoebe Hines• 1650 Free (16:13.43)- Phoebe Hines• 50 Free (22.70)- Lucia Lassman• 100 Fly (52.47)- Lucia Lassman• 100 Breast (1:00.56)- Kionna Clayton• 100 Back (52.73)- Karolina Hajkova• 200 Back (1:55.51)- Karolina Hajkova• 200 Breast (2:11.59)- Kionna Clayton• One-meter (363.00)- Daphne Wils• Three-meter (388.40)- Daphne Wils• Platform (239.10)- Victoria Moretti

• 200 Medley Team (1:38.15)- Karolina Hajkova, Kionna Clayton, Lucia Lassman, Anna Kotonen• 400 Medley Team (3:35.84)- Karolina Hajkova, Kionna Clayton, Lucia Lassman, Anna Kotonen• 400 Free Relay (3:20.73)- Phoebe Hines, Anna Friedrich, Lucia Lassman, Anna Kotonen

Men's Total First Place Finishes• 100 Fly (46.32)- 'aukai Lileikis• 100 Free (43.48)- 'aukai Lileikis• 100 Breast (52.34)- Olli Kokko• 200 Breast (1:56.10)- David Springhetti• 200 Fly (1:46.24)- Talon Lindquist• 200 Back (1:42.56)- Kane Follows

• 200 Medley Team (1:25.03)- Kane Follows, Olli Kokko, Mateusz Chaba, 'aukai Lileikis• 400 Medley Team (3:08.59)- Kane Follows, Olli Kokko, Mateusz Chaba, 'aukai Lileikis