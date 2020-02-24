Hawaii baseball drops series finale to Washington State

The University of Hawaii baseball team fell 6-5 to Washington State on Sunday afternoon.
Brandon Ross got the start for the Rainbow Warriors (7-3) and threw seven scoreless innings but got stuck with the no decision. After leading 4-0 in the top of the eighth, the ‘Bows gave up three runs each in the final two innings. Vince Reilly got tagged with the loss for UH, allowing three runs in 1.1 innings.
Tyler Best hit leadoff for the second game in a row and had a team-high two hits for Hawaii.
Jack Smith, Jake Meyer and Brady Hill led the charge offensively for the Cougars (3-5) with two hits each. Owen Leonard picked up the win for WSU, while Hayden Rosenkrantz picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.
The ‘Bows now hit to road to face defending national champion Vanderbilt for a three-game series, beginning on Friday at 12:30 HST.