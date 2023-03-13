The University of Hawaii baseball team lost its series finale to Connecticut 9-2 on Monday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

After taking the series opener on Friday, Hawaii falls to 7-7 for the 2023 season, while UConn exits the islands 9-4.

A six-run second inning for the Huskies was reminiscent of Sunday’s slugfest and made the difference, as the two runs Hawaii scratched across in the bottom of the second inning was the full extent of its offensive output.

UH starter Ben Zeigler-Namoa took the loss after going two innings and allowing four runs before being pulled in favor of Trevor Ichimura. Zeigler-Namoa, who also appeared second in UH’s batting order, was able to stay in the game as the team’s designated hitter.



Jared Quandt had a team-high two hits for Hawaii.



For UConn, Jack Sullivan got the win after allowing two runs and three hits in five innings to go with two walks and four strikeouts. Offensively, the Huskies had 11 hits as a team.

Hawaii will begin conference play later this week with a three-game series at Cal Poly, starting on Friday at 3 p.m. HST.