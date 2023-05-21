Hawaii’s Matt Wong bats during an NCAA baseball game against Minnesota on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The University of Hawaii baseball team fell 8-6 to Cal State Northridge on Sunday afternoon, losing the series to the Matadors while putting itself on the edge of Big West elimination.

Hawaii exits the weekend 26-19 overall and 15-12 in Big West play, while the Matadors improved to 31-17, including 16-11 in Conference games.

CSUN jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, a deficit that proved to be insurmountable for the ‘Bows.

Harrison Bodendorf got the start and the loss for the ‘Bows, lasting 1.2 innings.

Former Waiakea teammates Stone Miyao and Jacob Igawa had two hits and RBI each for the ‘Bows.

Hawaii closes out its 2023 season at home against Big West Conference contender UC Santa Barbara with a three-game series beginning at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday at Les Murakami Stadium. Any loss for the ‘Bows would knock them out of conference contention.