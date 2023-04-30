The University of Hawaii baseball team’s hopes of winning the Big West Conference took a massive blow on Sunday in a 7-6 loss at last place UC Riverside.

The Rainbow Warriors exit the weekend 21-15 overall and 10-8 in Big West play after losing two of three to the Highlanders (9-30, 3-15 Big West).

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

From beginning to end on Sunday, the ‘Bows struggled to find a rhythm on the mound, using six different pitchers and giving up 14 hits as a staff. Closer Connor Harrison surrendered three walks, including a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth.

Offensively, Matt Wong and Stone Miyao and two hits each to lead UH, while Miyao had two RBI. For UCR, Anthony Mcfarland had a game-high four hits.

Hawaii will remain in Southern California for another road conference series at UC Irvine, but will first have a midweek game at Pepperdine on Wednesday at noon HST.