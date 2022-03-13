The University of Hawaii baseball team earned a series split against Rutgers with a 13-7 win at Les Murakami Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii exits the series 6-10, while Rutgers drops to 12-3.

After losing both games of a Saturday doubleheader against Scarlet Knights, the ‘Bows responded on Sunday with their best offensive effort of the season thus far, totaling 12 hits as a team to go with a season-high run total.

Hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time in his UH career, Aaron Ujimori had a team-high three hits with two runs, while Matt Wong and Stone Miyao had three RBI each.

Dalton Renne got the start on the mound for the Rainbow Warriors and earned the win, taming a hot Rutgers lineup to the tune of two runs and six hits while striking out two and walking one in 4.1 innings of work.

RU starter Nathan Florence took the loss after allowing four runs with four walks and three hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

After earning the win and tossing 61 pitches on Friday, Tai Atkins returned on short rest to shut the door on the Scarlet Knights, recording the final four outs in order with two strikeouts.

Hawaii will begin its Big West Conference slate on the road next week for a three-game series at Long Beach State, beginning on Friday at 3 p.m. HST.