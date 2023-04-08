The University of Hawaii baseball team defeated Cal State Bakersfield 3-2 in Saturday’s series finale at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii exits the weekend 14-12 overall and 4-5 in Big West Conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After losing consecutive 3-2 games to the Roadrunners on Thursday and Friday, the ‘Bows turned the tables in the finale with a strong bullpen day from their pitching staff. Tyler Dyball got the win with two scoreless innings to close the game.

The ‘Bows broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of of the eighth on a fielder’s choice with freshman Matthew Miura at the plate.

Offensively, Stone Miyao was the only player for UH with multiple hits, going 4-for-4.

Next up for Hawaii is another home series against UC San Diego, which begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m.