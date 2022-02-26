The Hawaii baseball team fell again at the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego, falling to UNLV 9-3 on Saturday.

Despite Saturday’s game being tied at 3 after five innings, the Rebels pulled away with six late runs to drop the Rainbow Warriors to 2-4 overall.

Andy Archer got the start on the mound for Hawaii, allowing three runs in four innings to get the no decision, while Buddie Pindel took the loss after surrendering the go-ahead runs.

Noah Beal got the win for UNLV after taming UH with four scoreless innings.

Offensively, Kyson Donahue had a team-high two hits in his UH debut. As a team, the ‘Bows only totaled seven hits.

Hawaii concludes action at the Tony Gwynn Classic with a game against Fresno State. First pitch is set for 8 a.m. HST.