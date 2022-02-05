Hawaii baseball dominates alumni 19-0 in annual alumni game

In its annual alumni game, the 2022 Hawaii baseball team routed the Rainbow Warriors of the past with a 19-0 win on Saturday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

Saturday served as the first look fans would be getting of the ‘Bows in a game setting under new coach Rich Hill, although the game does not count officially.

The Rainbow Warriors trotted out a trio of freshman on the mound to combine for a no-hitter. Starting pitcher Cory Ronan was impressive, as the southpaw flashed a fastball in the low-90s and threw three shutout innings. Fellow left-handed freshman Harry Gustin followed and threw 2.2 shutout innings of his own. Lastly, Ben Whipple recorded the final four outs to preserve the no-no.

Matt Sisto, KHON2 anchor Sam Spangler and Matt Daly were among the players to take the mound for the alumni.

Offensively, Hawaii had 15 hits, led by right fielder Matt Wong, who had a ground rule double and a triple.

Hawaii will officially begin the Rich Hill era on Feb. 18 on Friday against Washington State. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.