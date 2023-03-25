For the second night in a row, the University of Hawaii baseball team was buoyed by a superb starting pitching performance en route to victory.

One night after Harry Gustin took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Randy Abshier took a no-hitter into the sixth inning to anchor the ‘Bows to a 7-1 victory on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.

A season-high turnstile crowd of 3,061 watched Hawaii improve to 11-8 overall for the 2023 season, while Tulane dropped to 6-17.

In improving to 2-1 for the year, Abshier allowed just one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts in six frames, throwing a total of 90 pitches.

At the plate, Kyson Donahue emphatically extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning that broke a scoreless tie.

Tulane starter Chandler Welch took the loss for the Green Wave after allowing five hits and four runs in 3.2 innings.

The ‘Bows and Green Wave wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.