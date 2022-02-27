The University of Hawaii baseball team picked up its first win at the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego with an 8-4 victory over Fresno State on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors used a four-run second inning and a three-run third inning to improve to 3-4 overall for the 2022 season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Dallas Duarte was the standout offensively for UH, going 2-for-5 with two runs, three RBI and a home run. Matt Wong and Jacob Igawa each also had two hits for the ‘Bows.

Cameron Hagan got his second start of the season for the ‘Bows and lasted 1.1 innings in the opener role, giving up two hits, runs and walks apiece. Connor Harrison entered and got the win in relief after throwing 1.2 innings. Additionally, Tai Atkins was awarded the save after recording the final two outs.

For Fresno State, starter Nikoh Mitchell took the loss after giving up seven runs in 2.1 innings.

The ‘Bows will close out their road trip with a game at San Diego State on Mondsy, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. HST. The Rainbow Warriors and Aztecs played on Friday as part of the Tony Gwynn Classic.