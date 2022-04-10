The University of Hawaii baseball team completed its series sweep against UC Riverside with a 5-1 win on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the second inning after doubles by Cole Cabrera and Naighel Calderon, and stretched that lead to 5-0 with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

UC Riverside scored its lone run in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Marcellus Pearson, but the ‘Bows limited the damage from there.

Aaron Ujimori and Kyson Donahue each had three hits to lead the ‘Bows offensively. On the mound, Dalton Renne got the start and the win, allowing just one run on five hits and no walks in 6.1 innings with four strikeouts. Renne pitched into the seventh and was pulled at just 62 pitches. Tai Atkins did the rest of the pitching from there, notching the save with three strikeouts and two hits in 2.2 innings.

Sunday marked Hawaii’s fifth straight victory. The ‘Bows exit the weekend 13-16 overall and 6-6 in Big West Conference play.

Corbin Barker took the loss for UC Riverside (4-25, 2-10 Big West) after allowing three runs in two innings.

The Rainbow Warriors will head to California for seven consecutive road games, starting with Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. HST.