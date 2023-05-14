With new life in the Big West Conference standings, the University of Hawaii baseball team completed its series sweep over UC Davis with a 7-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii exits the weekend 25-18 overall and 14-10 in Big West Conference play, while UC Davis drops to 17-30 overall and 7-17 in Big West games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Connor Harrison got the start for UH and allowed four hits, two runs and five hits with a walk and two strikeouts in four innings. From there, Tyler Dyball got the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, while freshman Harrison Bodendorf got the save with 2.1 innings of work.

Offensively, Kyson Donahue had three doubles, three runs and an RBI to lead UH, while Matt Wong his seventh home run of the year in the second inning.

The Rainbow Warriors gained serious traction in the Big West standings heading into their two final weeks of conference play. The ‘Bows exit the weekend fifth in the standings and finish the regular season against two teams ahead of them.

Next up for Hawaii is a three-game series at Cal State Northridge, beginning on Friday at noon HST.