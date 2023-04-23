Carrying over from a dominating pitching performance on Saturday, the University of Hawaii baseball team completed a series sweep over Long Beach State with a 4-2 victory on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii exits the weekend 19-13 overall and 9-6 in Big West play, exiting the weekend fourth in the conference standings.

True freshman Harrison Bodendorf got the start and win for Hawaii on Saturday. Bodendorf, who threw 38 pitches on Friday and warmed up in the bullpen on Sunday, grinded through 4.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits and two walks with no strikeouts.

After Alex Giroux threw two innings of relief, Connor Harrison got the two-out save for the ‘Bows. Long Beach State scored two runs in the ninth inning, breaking a streak of 20 consecutive scoreless innings by UH.

At the plate, Waiakea alumnus Stone Miyao was the star at the plate for Hawaii with two hits and three RBI.

For LBSU, Kellan Montgomery took the loss after allowing six hits and three runs in 5.2 innings.

Hawaii will hit the road promptly with a midweek game at Cal Baptist scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday. From there, UH will stay on the road for two straight series at schools in southern California, starting with UC Riverside on Friday.