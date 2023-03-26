Sticking to the same formula it has all weekend, the University of Hawaii baseball team used a strong collective pitching performance with ample offensive support to defeat Tulane 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium, closing out a series sweep over the Green Wave.

Hawaii exits the weekend 12-8 overall and guarantees itself a winning nonconference record for the first time in the Rich Hill era, while Tulane drops to 6-18 overall.

Home runs by Sean Rimmer and Kyson Donahue boosted the Rainbow Warriors offensively. Rimmer also had a double, while Donahue extended his hitting streak to 12 with a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Ben Zeigler-Namoa got the win in relief for Hawaii despite allowing a run in the top of the fifth inning that tied the game at 1-1 before Rimmer’s homer in the bottom half of the frame. At the plate, Zeigler-Namoa also had a game-high three hits.

Also for Hawaii, closer Connor Harrison notched his fifth save of the year with two scoreless innings.

For Tulane, Ricky Castro took the loss despite a quality start of six innings in which he allowed six hits and two runs with five strikeouts and no walks.

Hawaii returns to its Big West Conference schedule with a three-game series at Cal State Fullerton, which begins at 3 p.m. HST on Friday.