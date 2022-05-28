The University of Hawaii baseball team closed out its 2022 season with a 6-4 victory over Cal Poly at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii closes the inaugural season of the Rich Hill era at 28-24 overall, including a third-place finish in Big West Conference play at 19-11 after avoiding a sweep to Cal Poly. Meanwhile, CP ends its season at 37-21 overall and 22-8 in Big West play and had its 13-game winning streak snapped on the final day of the season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In what was potentially his final start in a UH uniform before a possible professional baseball career, Cade Halemanu earned his fourth victory of the year to finish 4-5, allowing five hits, two walks and a run while striking out six in 5.2 innings pitched.

Despite a shaky ninth inning in which Cal Poly scored three runs, including two on a fly ball error by Scotty Scott, the Rainbow Warriors held on for the victory.

Offensively, the Rainbow Warriors were outhit 9-5 but made their knocks count, using a four-run eighth inning to gain separation on the scoreboard. In his final collegiate game against his former school, UH senior Cole Cabrera had a team-high two hits, including an RBI double in the eighth.

Dylan Villalobos took the loss for Cal Poly, lasting just one inning but giving up the go-ahead run. Offensively, leadoff hitter Nick Marinconz had a game-high three hits for the Mustangs.

The 2023 season is expected to begin in late February for UH next year.