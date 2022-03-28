University of Hawaii catcher Dallas J Duarte has been suspended for one game due to his ejection on Sunday, per a UH official.

Duarte was ejected for arguing balls an strikes with the home plate umpire during Hawaii’s 7-1 loss to UC Irvine, although it is unknown what was said between Duarte and the umpire.

Hawaii’s next game is on Friday against UC Santa Barbara, the first of three-game road series for the Rainbow Warriors.

Duarte has played in all 22 games for the Rainbow Warriors in 2022, starting 21 at catcher. He is currently second in the team in batting average at .253.

UC Santa Barbara (16-5, 5-1) is currently tied for second in the Big West Conference, while Hawaii is tied at seventh (8-14, 2-4).