Behind 10 strikeouts from ace Cade Halemanu, the University of Hawaii baseball team defeated UC Davis 3-0 on Friday evening, extending its conference winning streak to eight.

Hawaii is 17-17 overall and 10-6 in Big West Conference play, while UC Davis drops to 3-21 overall and 2-14 in conference play.

Halemanu threw six shutout innings while scattering six hits and a walk to earn the victory, while Dalton Renne pitched the final three innings to notch the save and seal the victory for UH.

Offensively, Jacob Igawa had a team-high two hits for UH, including a double.

The ‘Bows and Aggies resume their series on Saturday at 10 a.m. HST.