Hawaii baseball adds Kaiser’s Dave Nakama as assistant coach

The University of Hawaii baseball program has announced Kaiser alum and college coaching veteran Dave Nakama as an addition to Rich Hill‘s new staff.

Nakama has 13 years of head coaching experience, most recently at San Jose State, where he went 66-162 from 2013 to 2016. Since then, he’s coached at Treasure Valley Community College and the University of Washington, where he was a volunteer assistant in 2018 and director of operations and player development from 2019 to 2021. He was also previously an assistant coach for the Huskies from 2010 to 2012 and also made Power Five coaching stops at Iowa and Stanford.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

A handful of players from Hawaii played for Nakama at San Jose State, including Saint Louis alum Kalei Contrades, Waipahu’s Dylan Sugimoto, Kauai’s Cal Koga and Kapaa’s Turtle Kuhaulua.

Nakama’s most notable recruit from Hawaii during his SJSU tenure was Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who ultimately signed with the Texas Rangers following the 2013 MLB Draft. Kiner-Falefa signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Spartans after the University of Hawaii did not offer Kiner-Falefa a baseball scholarship.

UH will be Nakama’s first stint on the islands as a member of a college staff.

Coaching Resume (Courtesy of Hawaii Athletics)

2019-21, Washington, Director of Baseball Operations & Player Development

2018, Washington, Volunteer Assistant

2017, Treasure Valley (Ore.) C.C., Head Coach

2013-16, San Jose State, Head Coach

2010-12, Washington, Associate Head Coach

2002-09, Stanford, Assistant Coach

1999-2001, San Francisco State, Head Coach

1997-98, Stanford, Assistant Coach

1992-96, Mission Junior College, Head Coach

1990-91, DeAnza (Calif.) College, Assistant Coach

1988-90, Yavapai (Ariz.) College, Assistant Coach

1986-88, Iowa, Assistant Coach

1984-86, Northern Colorado, Assistant Coach