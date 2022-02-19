Hawaii Baptist, ‘Iolani win HHSAA girls basketball championships

Hawaii Bapitst and ‘Iolani won HHSAA titles in girls basketball on Saturday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Hawaii Baptist defeated Sacred Hearts 41-28 in the Division II championship game, as Joey Lin’s game-high 12 points led the Eagles to victory.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In the Division I championship game, Hawaii signee Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu had a game-high 14 points as the Raiders beat Konawaena 28-17.

‘Iolani won its third consecutive state title, while HBA won its first since 2019.

Saturday marked the conclusion of the first HHSAA basketball tournament since 2020. No tournament was held since 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The HHSAA boys basketball tournament begins on Monday and concludes next Saturday.